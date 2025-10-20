Athu-Popu: Arunachal’s sacred resting place of souls

ANINI ( Arunachal Pradesh )- Nestled at an altitude of about 3,500 meters near the Indo–China border in Arunachal Pradesh, Athu-Popu holds deep spiritual significance for the Idu Mishmi tribe of the Dibang Valley. Believed to be the resting place of souls, this remote mountain site continues to draw pilgrims and adventurers seeking spiritual solace and cultural connection.

According to Idu Mishmi legend, the first tribal priest, Sinerwu, once mourned the death of his mother here, and his handprints are believed to be imprinted on the rocks at Athu-Popu. For generations, the Idu Mishmi people have revered the site as a spiritual gateway where departed souls pause before their final journey.

Watch Video-

Reaching Athu-Popu requires days of trekking through dense forests, icy rivers, and high-altitude terrain. Yet, every year, locals undertake this challenging journey as part of their cultural tradition and to honor their ancestors.

Also Read- Four Jawans Injured in Militant Strike on Assam Rifles Base

In recent years, the Indian Army and the Arunachal Pradesh administration have supported efforts to revive the Athu-Popu Trek, blending spiritual pilgrimage with eco-tourism. Officials believe such initiatives not only preserve indigenous heritage but also strengthen local livelihoods and community pride.

Athu-Popu remains a symbol of the Idu Mishmi tribe’s enduring faith — a serene place where spirituality, culture, and nature converge amid the eastern Himalayas.

The Joint Civil–Military Trek to Athupopu

The Trek was ceremonially flagged off on 12 Oct 25 from Anini by the Deputy Commissioner, Dibang Valley, in the presence of officials from the Indian Army, local administration, and enthusiastic participants from both civil and military backgrounds.

The joint expedition aims to foster greater civil–military cooperation and mutual understanding, Promote eco-adventure tourism in remote and pristine areas of Arunachal Pradesh and Encourage youth participation in preserving cultural and environmental heritage.

Also Read- Assam Rifles Rescue Two Labourers from NSCN-K in Tirap

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner, Dibang Valley, highlighted the importance of the initiative in strengthening the bond between the civil administration and the armed forces, while also showcasing the unexplored natural beauty and cultural richness of Dibang Valley.

The trek to Athupopu will traverse challenging terrains, dense forests, and high-altitude passes, reflecting the spirit of resilience and unity among the participants. The event is also expected to draw attention to sustainable tourism opportunities and community-led conservation efforts in the district.

The Joint Civil–Military Trek to Athupopu stands as a living testament to the shared commitment of both the civil administration and the armed forces toward peace, development, and cultural preservation in Arunachal Pradesh.