Assistant Professor Arrested for Alleged Molestation at Arunachal University of Studies

NAMSAI- An assistant professor at Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) in Namsai was arrested early Thursday morning, September 18, 2025, following allegations of molestation by a female student.

The accused, identified as Prosenjit Das, was apprehended by Namsai Police after a complaint was lodged claiming that he molested the student in his office on the evening of September 17, 2025.

According to authorities, the incident came to light when the student reported the alleged assault, prompting swift action from the police.

Officer-in-Charge of Mahadevpur Police Station, AK Pandey, confirmed that Das has been remanded to judicial custody as investigations continue. The police are conducting a thorough inquiry into the matter, and further details are awaited.

In response to the allegations, Arunachal University of Studies has terminated the services of Mr Das following this serious allegations of misconduct made by a female student of the university.

According to an official termination order issued by the Registrar, Mr. Divyanshu Goel, the complaint involved allegations of undue favour and assault. The university stated that, in compliance with Supreme Court directions, the identity of the complainant has been withheld, and an appropriate police case has been registered.

The matter was reviewed by the University’s Proctorial Board, which recommended immediate termination of the employee’s services. Acting on this recommendation, the competent authority accepted the decision, enforcing dismissal with immediate effect.

The order further noted that any appeal from the terminated faculty can only be considered after final adjudication by the Court of Law, as the case is now sub judice.

In its statement, the University reiterated its zero-tolerance policy on such matters, stressing its commitment to ensure the dignity, safety, and welfare of its students and academic community.

Meanwhile , the incident has sent shockwaves through the university community, raising concerns about campus safety.