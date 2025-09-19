North East

Assam’s Icon Zubeen Garg Dies After Diving Mishap in Singapore

His Bollywood hit Ya Ali from Gangster catapulted him to nationwide fame, while in Assam, his music embodied pride, identity, and hope.

Last Updated: 19/09/2025
1 minute read
GUWAHATI-  In a heart-wrenching loss to India’s music fraternity, celebrated Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg passed away at the age of 52 following a diving accident in Singapore.

The legendary artist, who was in the city-state to perform at the prestigious North East India Festival (NEIF), reportedly lost consciousness during a recreational water activity on Friday afternoon. Despite swift rescue efforts and intensive medical care, doctors could not revive him.

Fondly known as the “heartthrob of Assam,” Zubeen’s contribution spanned over three decades—recording more than 32,000 songs across Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and other languages.

The sudden demise has sparked an outpouring of grief. Fans thronged his residence and studios in Assam, holding candlelight vigils.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the loss as “irreplaceable,” announcing state honors for his final rites.

As tributes pour in from across the globe, one sentiment resonates above all: Zubeen’s melodies will outlive the man himself.

