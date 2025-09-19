Assam’s Icon Zubeen Garg Dies After Diving Mishap in Singapore

GUWAHATI- In a heart-wrenching loss to India’s music fraternity, celebrated Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg passed away at the age of 52 following a diving accident in Singapore.

The legendary artist, who was in the city-state to perform at the prestigious North East India Festival (NEIF), reportedly lost consciousness during a recreational water activity on Friday afternoon. Despite swift rescue efforts and intensive medical care, doctors could not revive him.

Also Read- New Orchid Species Hemipilia basifoliata Discovered in Dibang Valley

Fondly known as the “heartthrob of Assam,” Zubeen’s contribution spanned over three decades—recording more than 32,000 songs across Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and other languages.

His Bollywood hit Ya Ali from Gangster catapulted him to nationwide fame, while in Assam, his music embodied pride, identity, and hope.

Also Read- Capacity Building Programme for Farmers of Dhargyeling Tibetan Settlement Conducted by KVK Namsai

The sudden demise has sparked an outpouring of grief. Fans thronged his residence and studios in Assam, holding candlelight vigils.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the loss as “irreplaceable,” announcing state honors for his final rites.

As tributes pour in from across the globe, one sentiment resonates above all: Zubeen’s melodies will outlive the man himself.

If you want to more about Zubeen Garg click here