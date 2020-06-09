Assam: Webinar on ‘Insights into cybercrime and drug abuse’

Guwahati- Dr. L.R.Bishnoi, IPS, ADGP, CID, Assam was the invited speaker in the webinar ‘Insights into cybercrime and drug abuse’, organised by Royal Global University(RGU) on 9 June 2020 from 11AM – 12.30 PM. He was joined in his deliberations by Prof.(Dr.) S.P.Singh, Vice Chancellor, Mr. Ankur Pansari, Executive Vice President, Prof. A. K. Buragohain, Chairperson-Academic, Ms. Angira Mimani, Registrar, along with 500+ faculty, staff and students of RGU as well as from across India.

Prof.Singh, in his opening deliberation, opined that both cybercrime and drug abuse have become modern day devils creating havoc across all sections of the society creating a misnomer for all things good taught at home and educational institutions. Coronavirus Times has brought families close, exposing hidden talents, habits and parents got time to rectify any faults/deviations in children’s mentality.

Screen time for children should be supervised and parents must keep tabs on their ward’s any unusual new habits. Dr.Bishnoi, a doyen on cybercrime and drug abuse, stated how we live in unprecedented times, confined in our homes, away from places and things we love because of a killing virus. This lockdown has also brought down the spurt in all crimes by 42% but cybercrime has increased by 57%. Organized criminals took this lockdown as an advantage and fed on our innate nature to be virtually connected, donate or buy products.

This led to our personal data being leaked and misused; central and state government’s schemes being exploited; online fictitious UPI handles created and money siphoned off; phishing emails sent for personal data collection; fake news on IT deductions, etc. The only ways to combat this menace is by awareness programmes amongst people and arrest it.

To rid oneself of the above vices, people have to adhere to usage of strong password in online bank accounts or facebook; never reveal it to strangers or save it in browsers; never download unsolicited emails(weblinks); avoid downloading unsolicited apps and frequently update used ones; use backup for all data in secured spaces; avoid free wi-fi; use organizational network; avoid remote access software and sexual sites; avoid accepting strangers requests for friendship on the net and lodge complain for unsolicited behavior; parents and teachers must teach children/students the do’s & don’ts and CID, Assam has a twitter and fb handle 24 x 7 for assistance.

Dr.Bishnoi stated how Assam being a transit point for rest of India and standing on the golden triangle of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand, where drugs are sent from, youths have a ‘spill-over effect’ due to easy availability of it and become addicts. He advised the students listening to him to be careful of peer pressure; never become curious about its usage; avoid stress and adhere to family norms.

He further gave an insight on an addict’s symptoms like drowsiness, running nose, coughing, constant pain and needle marks in body, acne, argumentative, lies to, speech changes, drastic decline in interest in education, food or socializing etc,.Drug abuse results in being stigmatized having HIV, TB, Cancers, Hepatitis, etc, and economically drains a family, village and society of the productive people from 16- 40 years.

During the interactive Q & A, he requested faculty to be alert, show empathy, love and listen to the student’s struggles to come to a solution. He also encouraged open discussion of successful stories for encouragement and envisioned students to take up active extra-curricular activities. Syllabus in future can have such courses on cyber crime as is available in RGU diploma course, develop a connect with Nature and sports.