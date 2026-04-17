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Assam: Violence Erupts at Runikata Forest Office, Vehicles Torched, Police Fire in Air

Violence erupted at Runikhata Forest Office in Assam’s Chirang district, with vehicles torched and police firing in the air, leading to internet suspension and prohibitory orders.

Last Updated: 17/04/2026
1 minute read
Assam: Violence Erupts at Runikata Forest Office, Vehicles Torched, Police Fire in Air

CHIRANG ( Assam ) – A massive wave of violence broke out Friday at the Runikata Forest Range Office in Assam’s Chirang district, leaving several security personnel injured and multiple vehicles destroyed. The unrest, which began near the India–Bhutan border, was triggered by the detention of several individuals from for alleged encroachment on reserved forest land.

The situation turned volatile when a large mob, reportedly numbering in the hundreds, marched toward the forest office to demand the immediate release of the detainees. What began as a demonstration quickly spiralled into an arson attack. Protesters stormed the premises, vandalising the office building and setting fire to seven to eight vehicles, including government jeeps and motorcycles.

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Videos circulated in social media shows that some protesters allegedly attempted to snatch weapons from the forest guards, prompting a high-stakes confrontation.

To contain the escalating violence, a joint team of Assam Police and forest personnel initially used a lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells. However, as the mob continued to target the facility, security forces were forced to fire blank shots in the air to disperse the crowd and prevent further damage to government property.

“The situation is extremely tense but currently under control. Additional reinforcements have been deployed to the area to prevent any further flare-ups,” a senior district official stated.

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In immediate response to the clashes, the Assam government has suspended mobile internet services in both Chirang and Kokrajhar districts to curb the spread of provocative messages and misinformation.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 (formerly Section 144) have been clamped across the region, banning the assembly of five or more people.

The incident highlights the growing friction in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) over forest land rights and eviction drives. While the forest department maintains that the detentions were necessary to protect reserved land, community leaders have condemned the action as a violation of indigenous land rights.

Senior officials, including the Superintendent of Police, are currently camping at the site to monitor the situation.

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Last Updated: 17/04/2026
1 minute read
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