Assam: The Post Pandemic World- Role and Future of the Youth

Guwahati: A webinar on ‘The Post Pandemic World: Role and Future of the Youth’ was held with Dr. Robert S. Kittel, USA, currently the International Chairman for Youth and Students for Peace and also the Director of Education for the Universal Peace Federation of Asia Pacific on 22 July 2020. Prof. (Dr.) S.P.Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Royal Global University (RGU), Dean’s, faculty, staff and students attended the webinar, moderated by Dr. Dhiraj Kumar Borkotoky, Asst. Professor, Dept. of Political Science, RSHSS. Mr.Krishna Adhikari, Secretary General, India Chapter, spoke on the objectives of Universal Peace Federation.

Prof.Singh, initiating the webinar, delved into his formative years where getting associated with an NGO and enhancing it by being an active member of Youth Affairs, Delhi, in NSS and baseball, he enthused the youth to be passionate about sports and learning; learning all encompasses good as it has deemed him virtues in life.

He spoke of India’s youth and India, perhaps being the only country in the world, where more than a majority of its population is under the age of 35 years. India being a Young Nation, has to nurture its youth towards positivity; instill peace, unity & brotherhood; be torch bearers of fortitude and nation building.

The young police officers, doctors, in NGO’s, etc., are setting benchmarks for posterity by assisting the old and the infirm, migrants, underprivileged and downtrodden during these COVID Times. He stressed on ‘positivity begets positivity and negativity begets negativity during COVID Times’.

Dr. Kittel, astounded by the vision and mission of RGU ‘to incorporate community service to instill ethical conduct and compassion amongst stakeholders’, spoke on the importance of virtues like wisdom, confidence, intelligence, creativity, determination and truthfulness to create global citizens who shall through parental and educational guidance save the world from wars and calamities.

Stating on the role and future of the youth in a pre-pandemic world, he said that ‘Youth is the period of transition of dependence of childhood to adulthood’s interdependence as members of a community’. He delved into the question of ‘Live for the sake of others’ being permitted by all leading religions of the world without violating their tenets and spoke on verses from Bhagwad Gita, Jainism, Quran, Buddhism, etc., and gave the example of the nature of a cow, an animal who serves Man the most.

He quoted from Mahatma Gandhi, Mother Teresa, Nelson Mandela to Martin Luther King’s opinion on ‘Principles of Goodness’. He said that delayed gratification is an important component of emotional intelligence and maturity. The most profound decisions about justice are not made by individuals but by individuals thinking on behalf of institutions.

He mentioned that the uniqueness of human beings is responsibility, purpose, value and respect freedom. The dual nature of education is to teach students to be smart and good. To educate a Man in mind and not in morals, is to educate a menace in society. He further advocated filial ties, patriotism, conjugal love and keep questioning oneself ’What are you doing for others?’ to make the world a better place to live in and leave it for posterity.