Assam:  “Sunburn Campus lights up RGU”

Guwahati

The second day came to an energetic close with the Sunburn Campus. It featured DJ’s Teri Miko – known for her energetic sets and seen sharing stages with artists like Marshmello, Hanna Shine- a seasoned DJ and owner of Shine Productions from Moscow, Russia, and Linda Erfolg – a charismatic international DJ from Russia with a German origin. The crowd’s energy matched the high paced beats of the artists.

Day III also showcased the much awaited finale of various competitions – 4 on 4 Futsal, Rhythm Divine, Mobile Legends, Acoustic Dreams, D’ Maestro, FIFA, and Bulletin Buzz among others. The day was filled with anticipation and delight as the winners of the various events were announced.

Crowd waiting to watch singing sensation Monali Thakur’s first ever live concert in the North-East which is scheduled for this evening. Consensio’ 2020 comes to a perfect end. With the success of this year’s edition, Royal Global University awaits Consensio’ 2021.