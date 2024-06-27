ADVERTISEMENT
North East

Assam: Six police personnel sentenced to life imprisonment for beating man to death

The incident dates back to October 7, 2013, when a person named Ajit Sonowal was beaten at Ambikapur market.

Last Updated: June 27, 2024
1 minute read
Assam: Six police personnel sentenced to life imprisonment for beating man to death

GUWAHATI-  Six police personnel were on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment by a local court in Tinsukia district of Assam for beating one person to death in an open market 11 years ago.

Tinsukia District and Sessions Judge Dipankar Bora sentenced the six policemen to life term under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident dates back to October 7, 2013, when a person named Ajit Sonowal was beaten at Ambikapur market.

Subsequently, he was transferred to the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh for treatment. However, he had succumbed to his injuries.

Also Read- 15 students assaulted, ragged by seniors at JNV in Bordumsa

Sonowal’s father filed an FIR at Sadiya Police Station on October 9, 2013.

After a thorough investigation, the chargesheet was filed and the trial began in the Tinsukia District and Sessions Court.

The court, considering the evidence, witness testimonies and the arguments presented by government advocate Ashok Chaudhary, found the six police personnel guilty of murder and handed them life sentences.

