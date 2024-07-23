Assam: Six, including 18-month-old boy, killed in a road accident in Karimganj

KARIMGANJ- Six people, including an 18-month-old child and three women, were killed in Assam’s Karimganj district in a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a speeding car, police said.

Six people, including an 18 month old child lost their lives while one other was severely injured after a head-on collision between an auto-rickshaw and a speeding car near Nilambazar are of Assam’s Karimganj distrct.

The collision occurred on Tuesday, when the auto-rickshaw attempted to overtake another vehicle, only to collide head-on with the Hyundai Venue car, which was speeding in the opposite direction.

The impact was so severe that four individuals died instantly at the scene. The injured were quickly transported to Karimganj Civil Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Jaheda Begum (25), Bedana Begum (50), Ruhul Alam (30), Gulzar Hussain (30), Hasena Begum (50), and Sajidul Hussain, an 18-month-old baby.

According to police sources , the initial count of the victims included six people, with four dead on the spot and two in critical condition. The injured included a small baby, intensifying the tragedy of the event.

In a later update, police informed that the death toll had risen to six, with the fifth casualty being the baby and the sixth patient dying en route to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

Initially, it was believed that the accident was caused by the auto rickshaw’s overtaking manoeuvre. However, later statements from the SP clarified that the Hyundai car was also overspeeding and overtaking at the time of the collision. The exact circumstances remain under investigation.