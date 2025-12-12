Assam: SIT Files 12,000-Page Chargesheet in Zubeen Case

GUWAHATI- Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday expressed confidence in the judicial process after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police submitted a 12,000-page chargesheet in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg. The chargesheet marks a significant milestone in a months-long investigation that has drawn substantial public attention.

Speaking to the media, Sarma said the extensive documentation collected by the SIT would be sufficient to substantiate the case in court. He reiterated his belief in the independence and impartiality of the judiciary, adding that the government expects justice to be delivered through due process.

“We have filed a chargesheet in a way that the documents collected in a sum itself are sufficient to prove the sizes… We know the judiciary always gives a victim justice and a fair place,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister added that the government’s next steps include approaching the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court to establish a fast-track court for expedited proceedings, and appointing a special Public Prosecutor for the case.

Sarma said the investigative agencies, including the Advocate General and Director of Prosecution, were convinced that the evidence was strong enough to secure a conviction. “The motive and criminal conspiracy have clearly been tracked… everyone is convinced that this is a case where conviction is possible,” he noted.

He also said the matter would be forwarded to a Central Investigation Agency for further examination due to the complexity of the case, stating that while the SIT’s findings were substantial, additional scrutiny could strengthen the prosecution.

The chargesheet, led by investigating officer Rosie Kalita, includes technical records, electronic data, witness statements and other documentary evidence. According to SIT Chief and Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, the main chargesheet comprises around 2,500 pages, with the total volume reaching approximately 12,000 pages.

Four individuals — Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta — have been charged with murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Additional BNS sections, including provisions related to conspiracy, evidence tampering and endangerment, have been invoked against several accused.

Other individuals facing charges include Sandipan Garg (Section 105), and Zubeen’s PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya. The SIT recorded statements from around 300 people and made arrests ranging from event organisers to band members and personal security officers.

In October, a portion of the SIT team travelled to Singapore to engage with authorities there as part of the evidence-gathering process.

All seven arrested individuals remain in judicial custody as the case moves to the next stage in court.