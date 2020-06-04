Assam: Royal Global University Ranked Number no.1 in Assam by EW India

Guwahati- EducationWorld India has ranked Royal Global University (RGU), Guwahati, Assam as the top private university of Assam for the year 2020-21. The university was termed to be the number 1 university in the state on 3 June 2020, Wednesday. Along with RGU, Kaziranga University in Jorhat was ranked second while Assam Don Bosco University was ranked third.

EducationWorld started publishing its annual EW India Higher Education Rankings in 2013. They, on their website, stated that academically and financially autonomous standalone privately-promoted higher education institutions with investment and reputations to lose, are more likely to provide rigorous, globally benchmarked academic, research and life skills education. Located against the picturesque backdrop of Tirupati Balaji Temple, the Royal Global University stands on a campus which is more than 27 acres of land and about 12 lakh square feet built up centrally air-conditioned area available for running various courses.

With experienced faculty and world-class infrastructure & facilities, RGU is termed as one of the finest universities of the region. RGU offers a unique educational experience that prepares the next generation of global citizens to lead and make a difference in the world. With its talented and motivated student body and accomplished faculty, RGU is a leading educational hub in the North-Eastern region that maintains a particular commitment to exceptional undergraduate and postgraduate instructions.