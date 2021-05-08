Assam: Royal Global University lends premise to Assam Government to fight Covid-19

GUWAHATI- Royal Global University(RGU) has handed over its state-of-the-art building to the Government of Assam which has now been converted into 1000-bed Covid Care Centre, to be used in the fight against Covid-19 by the Assam Government.

“We all are going through a really big crisis and it is our responsibility to extend our helping hand to our government with whatever we can. In the first wave of Covid-19, we stood by the government by donating Rs 1 crore and also extended our premise for use. This time, we have provided our building to the health department to set up a 1,000-bed Covivd-19 care centre,” said Chairman of the Royal Group Dr. Ashok Kumar Pansari.

Assam Health Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the campus on 26 April to take stock of the arrangements made in the centre and said that the Covid care centre newly opened at the Royal Global University provided a relief to the government as the pressure on the government hospitals was increasing due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also visited the Covid Care centre at Royal Global University on 7 May and took stock of the facilities provided to the Covid patient.