Assam: Road Blockade in Jonai as TMPK Demands Justice for Slain Mising Youth

JONAI ( Assam) – Tensions gripped Jonai in Assam’s Dhemaji district on Monday as the Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), the apex student body of the Mising community, launched a road blockade to protest the brutal murder of 22-year-old Prabash Doley, a daily wage laborer from Dekapam village.

The demonstration, which disrupted traffic and heightened local unrest, was in response to Doley’s killing on June 18 at an under-construction site in Chimpu, Arunachal Pradesh.

Prabash Doley, a member of the Mising tribe, was allegedly attacked with a machete by 26-year-old Tai John, who operates a car wash near the site, following a dispute over construction noise. Doley’s body was found in a roadside drain, bearing fatal injuries. The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) police have arrested Tai John, and the investigation is ongoing, with forensic experts examining the crime scene.

TMPK, condemning the “gruesome killing,” has demanded life imprisonment for the accused and adequate compensation for Doley’s family.

The student body has also appealed to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Law Minister Kento Jini, and the state police to ensure swift justice. “We will not rest until justice is served for our brother,” said TMPK External Affairs Secretary, addressing the gathered protesters.

The blockade, announced on Sunday, saw hundreds of Mising community members and TMPK activists rallying in Jonai, chanting slogans and holding placards. While the protest remained largely peaceful, it caused significant disruption, with local authorities deploying security personnel to maintain order.

TMPK has urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with the investigation, emphasizing the need for peace and harmony between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh communities.

The incident has sparked outrage across the Mising community, with social media posts reflecting grief and anger.