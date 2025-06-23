ADVERTISMENT
North East

Assam: Road Blockade in Jonai as TMPK Demands Justice for Slain Mising Youth

The demonstration, which disrupted traffic and heightened local unrest, was in response to Doley’s killing on June 18 at an under-construction site in Chimpu, Arunachal Pradesh.

Last Updated: 23/06/2025
1 minute read
Assam: Road Blockade in Jonai as TMPK Demands Justice for Slain Mising Youth

JONAI ( Assam) – Tensions gripped Jonai in Assam’s Dhemaji district on Monday as the Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), the apex student body of the Mising community, launched a road blockade to protest the brutal murder of 22-year-old Prabash Doley, a daily wage laborer from Dekapam village.

The demonstration, which disrupted traffic and heightened local unrest, was in response to Doley’s killing on June 18 at an under-construction site in Chimpu, Arunachal Pradesh.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Prabash Doley, a member of the Mising tribe, was allegedly attacked with a machete by 26-year-old Tai John, who operates a car wash near the site, following a dispute over construction noise. Doley’s body was found in a roadside drain, bearing fatal injuries. The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) police have arrested Tai John, and the investigation is ongoing, with forensic experts examining the crime scene.

Also Read-  DC Papum Pare Reviews Progress of FTI Arunachal Campus Construction at Jote

TMPK, condemning the “gruesome killing,” has demanded life imprisonment for the accused and adequate compensation for Doley’s family.

The student body has also appealed to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Law Minister Kento Jini, and the state police to ensure swift justice. “We will not rest until justice is served for our brother,” said TMPK External Affairs Secretary, addressing the gathered protesters.

Also Read- Man Missing After Falling Into Siom River in Shi Yomi Dist

The blockade, announced on Sunday, saw hundreds of Mising community members and TMPK activists rallying in Jonai, chanting slogans and holding placards. While the protest remained largely peaceful, it caused significant disruption, with local authorities deploying security personnel to maintain order.

TMPK has urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with the investigation, emphasizing the need for peace and harmony between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh communities.

The incident has sparked outrage across the Mising community, with social media posts reflecting grief and anger.

Tags
Last Updated: 23/06/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025: Ambani Unveils Massive Investment Blueprint for North-East India

Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025: Mukesh Ambani Unveils Massive Investment Blueprint for North-East India

Assam down town University to Host 2-Day Industry Interaction Sessions with Global Leaders

Assam down town University to Host 2-Day Industry Interaction Sessions with Global Leaders

Meghalaya: PSC Assures Support to APTOA's Tourism Boost Proposal

Meghalaya: PSC Assures Support to APTOA’s Tourism Boost Proposal

Assam: Northeast Frontier Railway Enhances Vigilance Along India-Bangladesh Border

Assam: Northeast Frontier Railway Enhances Vigilance Along India-Bangladesh Border

Massive Landslides Trap Over 1,000 Tourists in North Sikkim; Rescue Operations Intensify

Massive Landslides Trap Over 1,000 Tourists in North Sikkim; Rescue Operations Intensify

Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein Conferred Honorary Doctorate by Gauhati University

Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein Conferred Honorary Doctorate by Gauhati University

Sikkim: Eight, Including Four Juveniles, Arrested in Gyalshing for Alleged Rape of 13-Year-Old Girl

Sikkim: Eight, Including Four Juveniles, Arrested in Gyalshing for Alleged Rape of 13-Year-Old Girl

Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Warning For Arunachal Pradesh, Assam

Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Warning For Arunachal Pradesh, Assam

Arunachal: RGU Students Complete Study Tour to Sikkim and Darjeeling

Arunachal: RGU Students Complete Study Tour to Sikkim and Darjeeling

Arunachal: NERIST NCC Unit Spreads Joy and Support to Orphanages in North Lakhimpur and Harmuti

Arunachal: NERIST NCC Unit Spreads Joy and Support to Orphanages in North Lakhimpur and Harmuti

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button