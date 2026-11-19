DARJEELING- Girls from Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts of Arunachal Pradesh are gaining cultural, educational and recreational exposure in West Bengal as part of an ongoing National Integration Tour organised by Assam Rifles.

On November 18, the participants took part in several activities in Darjeeling aimed at familiarising them with the region’s heritage, natural environment and cultural diversity.

One of the highlights of the day was a ride on the iconic Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Toy Train, offering the participants an opportunity to experience one of the region’s most recognised heritage attractions.

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The girls also visited the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, where they learned about Himalayan wildlife and conservation. At the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, they gained insights into India’s mountaineering heritage and the country’s achievements in the field of mountaineering.

The tour also included a visit to the local market, allowing the participants to experience Darjeeling’s culture, traditions and everyday lifestyle.

These activities were designed to provide the young participants with practical learning experiences beyond the classroom while promoting awareness of India’s diverse cultural and natural heritage.

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The National Integration Tour aims to expose girls from the remote districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding to different parts of the country, encouraging cultural understanding, learning and national integration.

The tour will continue over the coming days with several more educational and cultural activities.

Through such initiatives, Assam Rifles continues its efforts towards youth empowerment, educational outreach and strengthening the spirit of national integration among young people from remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh.