Assam Rifles Public School Students visit Pangsau Pass

KHONSA- Assam Rifles Public School (ARPS), Khonsa, organised a two-day educational and motivational tour for its students under the ongoing Summer Camp–2026 programme, providing participants with opportunities to learn beyond the classroom while gaining exposure to the cultural, historical and strategic significance of key locations in Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme was organised under the aegis of the Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles as part of its educational outreach initiatives aimed at promoting experiential learning and the holistic development of students.

On the first day of the tour, held on June 27, students visited the Golden Pagoda in Namsai, one of Arunachal Pradesh’s prominent Buddhist monasteries. During the visit, the students learned about the region’s Buddhist heritage, religious traditions and cultural diversity while observing the monastery’s architecture and surroundings.

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The second day of the tour, on June 28, took the students to Pangsau Pass, a historically significant mountain pass located on the India-Myanmar border. The visit introduced students to the geographical importance of the area and its role in the region’s history, including its strategic relevance.

As part of the educational programme, the students also visited the Headquarters of 25 Sector Assam Rifles, where they interacted with the Deputy Inspector General. During the interaction, the senior officer encouraged the students to pursue education with discipline and dedication while emphasising the importance of becoming responsible citizens capable of contributing positively to society.

The interaction concluded with a media interaction and lunch at the headquarters, providing students with an opportunity to engage with personnel and gain a broader understanding of the organisation’s role in the region.

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According to the organisers, the tour was designed to combine classroom learning with practical exposure by introducing students to important cultural landmarks, historical sites and institutions. Such initiatives are intended to broaden students’ perspectives while encouraging curiosity, civic responsibility and appreciation of the state’s diverse heritage.

The Assam Rifles has periodically organised educational outreach programmes, community engagement initiatives and youth-focused activities across northeastern states as part of its civic action efforts. Programmes such as educational tours seek to strengthen ties with local communities while supporting the academic and personal development of young students.