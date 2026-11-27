NAMSAI, November 26: Taking healthcare services and hygiene awareness to remote communities, the Assam Rifles organised a Women’s Health Care Camp at Insa Village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai district on November 26 under Operation Sadbhavana.

The camp benefited 112 villagers through medical consultations and the distribution of essential medicines, with particular emphasis on women’s health, personal hygiene and preventive healthcare.

During the programme, women were sensitised about the importance of maintaining personal hygiene, understanding basic healthcare needs and adopting preventive health practices. Women’s health and hygiene products were also distributed to encourage healthier daily habits.

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The initiative aimed to address basic healthcare requirements in a remote village where access to medical facilities remains limited. By combining medical assistance with health education and the distribution of essential products, the camp sought to improve awareness and encourage healthier practices among the local population.

The programme forms part of the Assam Rifles’ community outreach efforts under Operation Sadbhavana, which focuses on extending welfare support and strengthening relationships between security forces and local communities.

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The initiative also highlights the importance of taking healthcare awareness programmes beyond urban centres, particularly to remote villages where access to medical consultations, health information and essential supplies can be challenging.

Through the camp, Assam Rifles reaffirmed its commitment to community welfare, women’s health awareness and strengthening its bonds with the people of Arunachal Pradesh.