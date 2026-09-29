Assam Rifles Jawan Killed, Four Injured in Suspected Militant Attack in Changlang

CHANGLANG- An Assam Rifles havildar was killed and four other personnel were injured after a patrol team came under suspected militant fire near the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Havildar Jankhokai Kuki. Assam Rifles paid tribute to him and expressed solidarity with his family.

The incident occurred at around 6:30 am near Nampong Nallah under Nampong Circle, where personnel of the 21 Assam Rifles were conducting security checks in an area where border-fencing work is underway. Reports said the patrol was operating near border pillar number 172.

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According to police officials cited in reports, Assam Rifles personnel were providing security around the ongoing border-fencing construction. A patrol team went to conduct routine security checks around the construction area when it came under attack.

The four injured personnel were evacuated for medical treatment. Their condition was not immediately available in the reports, while security forces intensified operations in the area following the incident. (

Preliminary reports have suggested possible involvement of cadres belonging to the NSCN (K-YA) faction.

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However, official confirmation of the identity of the attackers was not available at the time of reporting. This distinction is important as security forces continue operations in the area.

Following the attack, security forces launched operations in the surrounding area to locate those responsible and secure the border stretch. The incident has also brought renewed attention to security challenges along the India-Myanmar border in Changlang, where insurgent activity and cross-border movement have historically been security concerns.

Changlang Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu directed the officer-in-charge of Changlang police station to gather details after police received information about the incident.

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The latest incident comes after another attack involving Assam Rifles personnel in neighbouring Nagaland in July, in which one jawan was killed and four were injured in a suspected IED blast in Chumoukedima district.

The circumstances and suspected perpetrators of the two incidents are separate matters, and the available reports do not establish a direct connection between them.

Further details about Tuesday’s attack, including the identities of the attackers and the precise sequence of events, are awaited as security operations continue.