Assam Rifles Honours Fallen Soldiers in Khonsa

KHONSA- The Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles held a wreath-laying ceremony on March 31, 2026, to pay tribute to Late Havildar (General Duty) MB Chhetri, Sena Medal (SC), and Late Havildar (General Duty) DK Doley, Sena Medal (SM), who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The ceremony took place at the Battalion War Memorial in Tirap district, where the Commandant and personnel of all ranks gathered to honour the fallen soldiers. Wreaths were laid and floral tributes offered as a mark of respect.

Also Read- Expert Team from Karnataka Arrives to Capture Rogue Elephant

A moment of silence was observed during the ceremony, reflecting on the service and sacrifice of the two personnel. Officials described the event as a reaffirmation of the values of duty, honour, and commitment that underpin the functioning of the Assam Rifles.

Both soldiers were recognised for their gallantry and dedication during their service. The ceremony highlighted their contribution and acknowledged the broader role of armed forces personnel serving in challenging operational environments.

Also Read- Hangpan Dada Tournament Concludes in Namsai

The event was conducted with formal military protocol and solemnity, underscoring institutional remembrance practices within the armed forces.

Officials stated that such ceremonies serve to honour those who have died in service while reinforcing collective memory within the force. The sacrifices of the personnel, they noted, continue to be recognised with respect and remembrance.