WAKKA- Concerns over frequent extortion demands and threats linked to the ongoing Free Movement Regime (FMR) fencing work in Longding district were raised during a security meeting conducted by Assam Rifles with village representatives of Wakka and Longchan circles in Arunachal Pradesh on November 18.

The meeting brought together Village Chiefs, Gaon Burahs (GBs) and Gram Panchayat Chairpersons (GPCs) to discuss security-related concerns and strengthen coordination between local communities and security forces.

During the interaction, village representatives highlighted frequent extortion demands allegedly being made in the name of Christmas and New Year collections, agricultural tax, house tax and population tax.

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In response, Assam Rifles advised the representatives not to transfer money through online platforms or QR codes against such demands and urged them to immediately report these incidents to security forces.

The meeting also focused on threats and security concerns associated with the ongoing FMR fencing work. Representatives from Chop village reported receiving threats in connection with the fencing project.

The village representatives were briefed about the project and the initiative of the Government of India. They were also encouraged to communicate the purpose of the initiative to those issuing threats. According to the meeting details, the participants affirmed the same.

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Another key issue discussed was the need for village leaders to promptly inform security forces if they received summons or directions from insurgent groups to visit their camps. Such information, they were advised, would help security agencies undertake timely verification and appropriate action in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Assam Rifles also informed the participants about the Public Relations Officers (PROs) and security helpline numbers displayed in their respective villages. Village representatives were encouraged to use these channels to share information, with an assurance of confidentiality.

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The meeting concluded with an appeal for continued cooperation, mutual trust and closer coordination between village representatives and security forces to strengthen the security environment and maintain peace and stability in the region.

Through such community engagement initiatives, Assam Rifles reiterated its commitment to promoting peace, security and development in the remote border areas of Arunachal Pradesh.