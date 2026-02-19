Assam Rifles Holds Medical Camp at Dadam Village

DADAM- The Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles organised a comprehensive medical camp at Dadam village on Wednesday under the Op Sadbhavana Project, aimed at improving access to primary healthcare services and promoting community well-being in remote areas.

According to officials, the camp offered a range of essential medical services, including general health examinations, eye check-ups, physician consultations, blood pressure and blood sugar screening, as well as physiotherapy support. A total of 315 villagers benefitted from OPD consultations during the outreach programme.

Authorities said the initiative addressed immediate healthcare needs in an area with limited medical infrastructure while fostering cooperation and goodwill between the security forces and the local community. The Khonsa Battalion ensured smooth conduct of the camp by providing comprehensive medical support and coordination.

The organisers also acknowledged the contributions of medical professionals, volunteers, sponsors and community members who participated in the programme, describing the camp as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen outreach and build trust in the region.