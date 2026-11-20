TIRAP- Assam Rifles has distributed solar street lights at Pullung village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district under its Civic Action Programme, aiming to improve basic infrastructure and enhance safety in the remote settlement.

The initiative is intended to improve lighting in public areas and provide residents with better visibility and security during night hours, particularly in areas with limited access to conventional electricity.

The solar-powered lighting system is also expected to offer a sustainable alternative to conventional electricity-based lighting, reducing dependence on traditional power sources while promoting the use of renewable energy.

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The distribution of solar street lights forms part of Assam Rifles’ broader Civic Action Programme, through which the Force undertakes community-oriented initiatives to support infrastructure development and address the basic needs of people living in remote areas.

Such initiatives also aim to strengthen cooperation and trust between security forces and local communities.

Through the programme, Assam Rifles reiterated its commitment to community welfare and development while continuing its engagement with residents of remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh.