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Assam Rifles Distributes Artificial Limbs in Khonsa

Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles distributed artificial limbs to specially-abled beneficiaries from Tirap and Longding districts under Operation Sadbhavana.

Last Updated: 15/03/2026
1 minute read
Assam Rifles Distributes Artificial Limbs in Khonsa

KHONSA- The Assam Rifles organised a humanitarian outreach programme for the distribution of artificial limbs under Operation Sadbhavana on March 15 in Khonsa.

The initiative was conducted by the Khonsa Battalion with the objective of assisting specially-abled individuals from Tirap District and Longding District in Arunachal Pradesh.

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According to officials, the programme aimed to improve mobility and enhance the quality of life of individuals suffering from physical disabilities. Beneficiaries from the two districts were identified in coordination with local authorities to ensure that assistance reached those in genuine need.

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During the programme, artificial limbs were provided to the selected beneficiaries as part of the outreach effort.

The event saw the participation of local community members and representatives. Beneficiaries and their family members expressed gratitude towards the Assam Rifles for the support extended to them.

Officials said the initiative reflects the commitment of the Khonsa Battalion towards community welfare and strengthening civil-military relations in the region.

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Through such initiatives conducted under Operation Sadbhavana, the Assam Rifles continues to undertake programmes aimed at promoting socio-economic welfare and supporting the well-being of local communities in the area.

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Last Updated: 15/03/2026
1 minute read
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