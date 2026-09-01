Assam Rifles Apprehends Suspected Drug Peddler in Khonsa﻿

KHONSA- The Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Arunachal Pradesh Police and CRPF, apprehended a suspected drug peddler and recovered 12.2 grams of suspected illicit drugs during a joint operation in Khonsa town of Tirap district on Tuesday.

According to the Assam Rifles, the operation was launched following intelligence inputs regarding the alleged trafficking and peddling of illicit contraband substances along the route from Medical Colony towards Club Colony in Khonsa.

Acting on the information, the joint team established a naka along the route. During the operation, a person travelling towards Club Colony was intercepted.

The individual was questioned and searched, following which security personnel reportedly recovered suspected contraband substances from his possession.

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The apprehended person was identified as Wangpan Lowang, son of Phawang Lowang and a resident of Longliang Village under Laju Police Station/Post Office in Tirap district.

12.2 Grams of Suspected Drugs Seized

The security forces reported recovering the following items:

12.2 grams of suspected illicit drugs

One Apple iPhone

Following the operation, the apprehended individual and the recovered items were handed over to Khonsa Police Station for further investigation and necessary legal action.

The case is now with the police, which will determine the nature of the recovered substance and proceed with the investigation in accordance with law.

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Joint Action Against Drug Trafficking

The operation highlights continued coordination between the Assam Rifles, Arunachal Pradesh Police and CRPF in tackling the movement and peddling of narcotic substances in the region.

The Assam Rifles said such operations are aimed at curbing drug trafficking and substance abuse and protecting young people and local communities from the harmful effects of narcotics.

Further details regarding the source of the suspected contraband, its intended destination and whether other individuals are linked to the alleged trafficking network are expected to emerge as the police investigation progresses.