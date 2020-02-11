Assam:  RGU students shine at the 35th Inter University, National Youth Festival 2019-20

Guwahati

After the much acclaimed success of the 35 Inter University, Youth Festival, RGU- KARMOTSAV, under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities, Royal Global University students excelled in the National level Association of Indian Universities’ cultural competitions held from 3 – 7 of February 2020 at Amity University, Noida.

Mr. Mebanshan Shadap of Royal School of Business bagged silver(1st runner up) for Western Instrumental (solo) and Ms. Priyanka Dey of Royal School of Humanities and Social Sciences won bronze (2nd runner up) in the category of light vocal , Indian (solo).

Royal Global University takes pride to be able to facilitate and provide a platform to such talents at its triennial year. The University welcomes and wishes a bright future to the winners and encourages the rest of the youths to unearth their latent abilities.