Assam: RGU organised webinar on ‘Meet the Author’

Guwahati- A webinar on ‘Meet the Author’ was held by Royal Global University with external speakers Padma Shri and Sahitya Akademi Awardee Mamang Dai and Katha Awardee Dr. Dhruba Hazarika on 11 June 2020 from 11:00AM – 12:00PM. They were joined in their deliberations by Prof.(Dr.) S.P.Singh, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Krishna Barua, Royal School of Languages along with 400+ faculty, staff and students of RGU as well as from across India.

Prof. Singh, an avid reader, stated that reading is important because it develops the mind to understand and perceive situations and stalemates in life to create viabilities for solutions. Teaching children to read helps them develop their language skills and to listen. Reading exposes a child to impossibilities of life, its various impediments and how best to overcome it. Distractions will always dissuade a person but how best he comes out of it victorious is what reading teaches. He further stressed that ‘A book is a friend for life’ and how best one stays connected to the fictitious and real world, ‘Maketh a Man’. A book well-read is a life well spent as he quoted his childhood vis-à-vis the present.

Ms. Dai in her inimitable quiet style expressed the unprecedented times she is experiencing because of COVID 19 and said that staying indoors has never been a problem as because she writes the old fashioned way. Drawing inspiration from life, her surroundings and her inculcated innate creativity, she gave the metaphor of a stone thrown into water creating ripples, which become stories and poems. She emphasized that selection of words and its usage has to be a very careful process in expression as it can make or mar a person. Socrates had mentioned that ‘an unexamined life is not worth living’.

There are different genres of writing available in the world which permits all sections of society to express oneself in their mother tongue or any other language. She also expressed how being from the state of the rising sun in India, Arunachal Pradesh, mainland authors take a while to acclimatize themselves that human evolution is the same everywhere, it’s the manner of expression that changes from place to place. She stressed for writers from her state to write in any language they wished to for the process must go on for literature to live through ages.

Dr.Hazarika, the founder-member of the North-East Writers’ Forum, set aside his inhibitions on his first webinar and agreed that these COVID Times are indeed innovative times! Speaking on creative writing, he shared his journey of the amalgamation of his administrative duties and being a fervent note writer, he essayed his journeys and thoughts which culminated into books for posterity. He compared true writing to true love which talks about the intellect and not dialect. Writing is a collective journey of thoughts, memories, and experiences or may even be a cue.

To delve into historical fiction writing, one has to do hardcore research to develop characters and plot. He also mused on the fact that success is a very elusive term, seldom received as its tentacles vary from person to person. Coronavirus is a great teacher with a criminal bent of mentality, teaching all alike on nuances of life, one often took for granted. He takes inspiration from life and Nature to continue his journey through the alleys of words. He enthused the participants to be optimistic and continue writing.