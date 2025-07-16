Assam: Rahul Gandhi Calls CM Sarma “Most Corrupt,” Himanta Fires Back in Fiery War of Words

GUWAHATI- In a dramatic escalation ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly Elections, Congress Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a direct attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, branding him “India’s most corrupt Chief Minister” during a public rally at Chaygaon, near Guwahati.

Gandhi, who was in Assam for a day-long tour alongside Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, accused the BJP-led state government of rampant corruption, land grabs, and acting as a puppet of corporate interests. “Himanta Biswa Sarma behaves like a king, not a CM. But the people of Assam will send him to jail. Neither Modi nor Shah can protect him,” he declared to a roaring crowd.

His fiery speech, aimed at energizing the Congress base, also focused on tribal displacement and alleged harassment of local communities under the current regime.

In a swift response, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X (formerly Twitter), quoting Rahul Gandhi’s statement:

“Take it in writing, Himanta Biswa Sarma will definitely be sent to jail.”

Sarma responded with biting sarcasm:

“He came all the way to Assam just to say this, conveniently forgetting that he himself is out on bail in multiple criminal cases. My best wishes to you, Rahul ji. Enjoy Assam’s hospitality today.”

Sarma, a former Congress strongman who joined BJP in 2015, dismissed Gandhi’s accusations as “desperate rhetoric”, and accused him of engaging in “political provocation” rather than constructive dialogue.

The public spat marks a new low in Assam’s increasingly polarized political environment, with both parties using strong language to appeal to their respective voter bases. With Congress attempting a comeback in the Northeast, the battle lines for 2026 are becoming clearer—and sharper.