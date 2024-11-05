Assam: Protests erupt over gate closure at Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH ( By Anil Poddar )- Protests erupted over the closure of the Alubari Line gate in Jalan Tea Estate. Protesters gathered ( local people ) in front of the entrance early this morning, started opposing the abrupt decision by the Assam Medical College (AMC ) authorities.

A fierce confrontation ensued between the protesters and the police, resulting in the detention of several protesters. Following this, the police used a JCB to dig up part of the entryway, completely blocking access.

To control the situation, police used tear gas to disperse the crowd as tensions escalated. Protesters retaliated by throwing glass bottles, bricks, and stones at the police.

During the clashes, two journalist were injured after being struck by stones and brick, and Additional Superintendent of Police Nirmal Ghosh was also hit in the face.

In the AMC incident, several security personnel, including police officers, sustained injuries after being struck by stones, glass bottles, bricks, and other objects thrown by protesters. Many protesters were also injured as police used force to disperse the crowd.