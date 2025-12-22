Assam: Protest Turns Violent in West Karbi Anglong

DIPHU- Violence broke out in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district on Monday amid protests demanding the eviction of alleged illegal settlers from Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands, resulting in injuries to protesters and security personnel and prompting the deployment of heavy security forces.

The protests, led by indigenous groups, centred on claims that VGR and PGR lands are legally protected for community use and should not be encroached upon. Tensions escalated after reports that hunger strikers protesting the issue were removed by authorities from the Phelangpi area around 3 am.

Following this, thousands of demonstrators gathered at the Kheroni Bridge, also known as Thong Nokbe, and imposed a road blockade. Protesters initially maintained a peaceful stance, rejecting talks with district officials and demanding direct engagement with the leadership of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

The situation deteriorated later in the day in the Donkamukam area when a section of protesters marched toward the ancestral residence of KAAC Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang.

According to officials, clashes erupted after police detained some demonstrators, leading to incidents of stone-pelting and arson. The residence of the KAAC chief was set on fire during the unrest.

Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel responded to disperse the crowd, opening fire as the situation escalated. At least three protesters sustained injuries, while one CRPF jawan was also reported injured during the clashes.

By evening, additional security forces had been deployed across Donkamukam, Kheroni and surrounding areas. Authorities described the situation as tense but under control, with security personnel maintaining a strong presence to prevent further escalation.

On the direction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu was sent to the district to oversee efforts to restore normalcy and initiate dialogue with stakeholders.

Indigenous organisations in the hill districts have repeatedly raised concerns over alleged encroachment of tribal and community lands, making land rights a recurring and sensitive issue in the region. Authorities have appealed for calm and assured that grievances would be addressed through dialogue.

No fatalities were reported in Monday’s incidents. Investigations are underway, and additional forces remain on standby as a precautionary measure.