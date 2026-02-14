Assam: PM Modi Witnesses Air Power Display in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH- Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets carried out take-offs from the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on the Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh, offering a display of India’s air power and operational preparedness during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam. The exercise highlighted the growing role of highway-based infrastructure in strengthening strategic readiness in the Northeast.

The Moran ELF, developed as a dual-use facility, is designed to enable both military and civilian aircraft operations during emergencies. Officials said the aerial demonstration included fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters, showcasing rapid deployment capabilities and coordination between the armed forces and civil authorities.

Prime Minister Modi witnessed the aerial display, which defence observers described as a demonstration of operational flexibility and preparedness in a region of strategic importance. The Northeast’s proximity to international borders and its challenging terrain have made the development of such emergency airstrips a key component of India’s defence planning.

Highway-based landing facilities allow aircraft to operate even if traditional airbases are unavailable, enhancing response capabilities during natural disasters or security contingencies. Analysts say the Moran ELF reflects a broader trend toward integrating civilian infrastructure with defence requirements, enabling faster mobilisation and improved logistical support.

Authorities implemented traffic management measures and safety protocols during the exercise to minimise disruption to local movement. Officials emphasised that the facility will serve not only strategic needs but also disaster response operations, allowing rapid air support in remote areas of the region.

Observers note that the successful demonstration underscores India’s focus on strengthening infrastructure resilience in the Northeast, balancing military preparedness with civilian development objectives.