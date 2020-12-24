Assam: NCC digital forum launched by defence secretary

GUWAHATI : NCC digital forum was launched by Dr Ajay Kumar, IAS, Defence Secretary via video conference on 24th December 20 in Delhi. Nationwide cadets of all the seventeen Directorates attended this event through video conferencing.

20 NCC cadets of Assam apart from Associated NCC Officers attended this event at NCC Gp HQ Guwahati at Paltan Bazaar. Brig JC Talukdar Gp Cdr NCC Guwahati represented the event on behalf of NCC Dte NER.

The launching of Digital forum marked an event in the annals of NCC as it will bring a digital revolution within NCC through digital learning.NCC cadets will be able to overcome the difficulties posed by COVID-19 due to restrictions on direct physical interaction.

The digital forum launch was celebrated also as a competition for the cadets where the cadets utilised their talent by uploading poems, articles, paintings, Covid activities through Yogdaan exercise and various other activities done during their NCC journey. Suitable prizes were announced for the deserving winners.

During the course of event, awards for Maj AG Warjri of 1 Nagaland Girls Bn and Cdt Hridyananda Puri of 48 Naval unit(NCC Gp Guwahati) under NCC Directorate NER were also announced for their respective accomplishments.