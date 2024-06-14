ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
North East

Assam: Man arrested near Guwahati for involvement in Manipur-based banned group

The man from Manipur, identified as Khaigoulen Kipgen, who was travelling in the vehicle with two minors was arrested, police said.

Last Updated: June 14, 2024
1 minute read
Assam: Man arrested near Guwahati for involvement in Manipur-based banned group

GUWAHATI-   A man was arrested on Friday near Guwahati for being allegedly involved in sabotage activities of a Manipur-based banned organisation, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) intercepted a vehicle at Sonapur tollgate on NH 27. During the search of the vehicle, intelligent flight batteries, suspected to be used in drones, Rs 3.40 lakh in cash, four pairs of shoes and a mobile handset were found.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arunachal: Gajraj Corps establish a library at a Govt HS School in Jang

The man from Manipur, identified as Khaigoulen Kipgen, who was travelling in the vehicle with two minors was arrested, police said.

The confiscation of these items, particularly the drone batteries, underscored the clandestine efforts by certain Manipur-based banned organisations to procure drones for illicit activities, a police officer said.

An investigation was underway, he said.

Tags
Last Updated: June 14, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Manipur Floods: Three killed, thousand affected, Troops engaged in rescue operations

Manipur Floods: Three killed, thousand affected, Troops engaged in rescue operations

Cyclone Remal Impact : 36 dead in Northeast India

Cyclone Remal Impact : 36 dead in Northeast India

Minor girl kidnapped from Assam, recovered in Arunachal Pradesh

Minor girl kidnapped from Assam, recovered in Arunachal Pradesh

Mizoram: Aizawl School welcomes 8 pairs of twins

Mizoram: Aizawl School welcomes 8 pairs of twins

Assam: MoU signed between AdtU and Bajali’s Bhattadev University

Assam: MoU signed between AdtU and Bajali’s Bhattadev University

Sikkim: School teacher arrested for ‘molesting’ 12 girl students

Sikkim: School teacher arrested for ‘molesting’ 12 girl students

Assam down town University Partners with L&T EduTech to Offer Cutting-Edge Engineering Programs

Assam down town University Partners with L&T EduTech to Offer Cutting-Edge Engineering Programs

Assam : AdtU celebrates Rabindra Jayanti  

Assam : AdtU celebrates Rabindra Jayanti  

Assam down town University and IBM Launch Programme to Equip Students with Cutting-Edge IT Skills

Assam down town University and IBM Launch Programme to Equip Students with Cutting-Edge IT Skills

Lok Sabha Polls: Campaigning ends for 1st phase of voting in 15 constituencies in NE states

Lok Sabha Polls: Campaigning ends for 1st phase of voting in 15 constituencies in NE states

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button