Assam: JFA expresses shock at scribe’s murder, demands stringent punishments

Guwahati- Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA), expressing shock and anger over the murder of Vijay Nagar (Ghaziabad) based journalist Vikram Joshi, who worked for a local newspaper named JanSagarToday, demands stringent punishments to all the culprits, at least nine of thesuspects have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police.

Media reports reveal that Joshi (50) was attacked by a group of goons on 20 July evening as he was returning home on a two-wheeler with his two daughters (aged 5 and 11). The goons not only manhandled Joshi, but also shot at him and fled. Few locals took critically injured Joshi to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries this morning (22 July 2020).

The incident that took place under National Capital Region was caught on CCTV, where both the girls were seen screaming on the road. The younger daughter sat beside her injured father who was bleeding in an unconscious condition. The elder one was seen running for help from the onlookers. She also called the family with Joshi’s cell phone.

“Vikram Joshi was seemingly attacked as he lodged a complaint to the police demanding actions against some goons who harassed his niece on 16 July. But the police sat over the complaint for days. The goons took advantage of it and shot at Joshi in front of his minor daughters,” said JFA president Rupam Barua and secretary Nava Thakuria, adding, “It was so disgusting”.

The UP government in Lucknow has already ordered the police to nab each and every individual involved with the sensational murder and the Vijay Nagar police post in-charge was suspended because of negligence in duties. A departmental inquiry was also ordered as Joshi’s family alleged total police inactions over the matter.