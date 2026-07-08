Assam Industrialist Ratan Sharma Donates Rs 15 Lakh to Assam CM’s Relief Fund

GUWAHATI- Prominent first-generation entrepreneur and industrialist Ratan Sharma met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and contributed Rs 15 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as part of an initiative to support people in need.

Sharma, Chairman of the Satyam Group and Managing Director of Mayfair Spring Valley Resort in Guwahati, was accompanied by his son Harsh Sharma and Rajya Sabha MP Dilip Ray, who is also the Chairman and Managing Director of the Mayfair Group of Hotels.

During the meeting, the contribution of Rs 15 lakh was presented to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

“As a gesture of our commitment towards humanity and social responsibility, the Mayfair Group contributed Rs 15 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support those in need,” Ratan Sharma said.

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Highlighting the importance of collective responsibility during challenging times, Sharma said that businesses and members of society have a role to play in supporting relief and rehabilitation efforts.

“In difficult times, standing together with society and the government is our collective responsibility. We sincerely hope that this contribution will bring relief and support to the affected families,” he added.

Sharma also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his reception during the meeting.

“Grateful to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his warmth, guidance and inspiring leadership,” Sharma said.

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The contribution reflects the growing role of corporate and individual philanthropy in supplementing government-led relief efforts. Donations to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund are generally aimed at providing assistance to people affected by emergencies, disasters and other situations requiring immediate support.

The meeting also highlighted the participation of Assam’s business community and the hospitality sector in social responsibility initiatives. Such contributions can provide additional financial support for relief measures, particularly during periods when affected families require urgent assistance.

Ratan Sharma is a prominent entrepreneur based in Assam and heads the Satyam Group. He is also associated with the hospitality sector as Managing Director of Mayfair Spring Valley Resort in Guwahati.