Assam: Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi passes away

Guwahati- Former Assam chief minister and veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi passed away at 86 on Monday after falling critically ill due to post-Covid complications.

Gogoi had been admitted to Guwahati Medical College Hospital since November 2 with post-Covid complications and was on non-invasive ventilation. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 25 and was discharged from the hospital on October 25.

The 86-year-old three-time Congress chief minister, who represents Titabor Assembly constituency in Jorhat district, was among 24 legislators from the state to have contracted the infection.

Expressing deep shock over the death of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi at Gauhati Medical College Hospital for post-COVID complications on Monday evening, senior Congress leaders joined mourners across the nation.

“His death amounts to an end of an era as he had carved a niche for himself by serving as Assam chief minister for three terms during 2001 to 2016 to not only create an unparallel record in North East political scenario but also making numerous landmark achievements,” said Arunachal Pradesh Congress Legislature Party leader Lombo Tayeng and North East Congress Coordination Committee general secretary Padi Richo.

He also served as union minister twice during 1991 to 1995 and his legacy would serve as political model for new comers, they said while conveying their deep sense of condolences to the bereaved family members, including son Lok Sabha member Gaurav Gogoi, and prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.

