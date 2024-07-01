Assam Flood: Kaziranga National Park under flood, 61 camps inundated

Assam flood Updates: Following incessant rainfall in the past few days, the flood waters of the Brahmaputra River entered Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) in Assam and inundated 61 out of 233 camps of the park.

According to the reports shared by Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park, the flood waters submerged 22 forest camps in the Agoratoli range, 10 in the Kaziranga range, 8 in the Bagori range, 5 in the Burapahar range, 6 in Bokakhat range, 10 in Biswanath Wildlife Division.

The park authorities have taken measures for the safety and security of wild animals. To control the speed of vehicles on National Highway 37 which passes through the park, the authorities have already installed speed sensor cameras in different locations of the park area. Deployment of forest guards and staff on the national highway area has also been increased.

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) experiencing floods, posing risks to the park’s wildlife, and possibilities of the animals seeking refuge along the National Highway-715 (NH-715) that runs through the park, or attempt to cross it in search of higher land, the Golaghat and Nagaon district police have issued an order advising vehicles to avoid the stretch of the highway from Monday, July 1.

As per the order, no commercial vehicle will be allowed to move on the stretch of the highway that runs through the park. However, private vehicles will be allowed to pass through the stretch at the regulated speed during daytime, and the local private vehicles will be allowed to cross it at night as well.

To enable the commercial vehicles to continue their onward journey, they will be diverted at Numaligarh Tiniali, Bagori border, and Bokakhat town.