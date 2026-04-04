ADVERTISMENT
North East

Assam Elections: AJP candidate Kunki Chowdhury Faces Political Storm

As Assam heads toward the 2026 Assembly elections, AJP candidate Kunki Chowdhury finds herself at the centre of a political controversy that has shifted focus from governance to identity debates.

Last Updated: 04/04/2026
2 minutes read
Assam Elections: AJP candidate Kunki Chowdhury Faces Political Storm

GUWAHATI- As the 2026 Assam Assembly elections approach, political activity in the state has intensified, with emerging candidates and established leaders engaging in increasingly sharp exchanges. At the centre of recent developments is Kunki Chowdhury, a 26-year-old candidate of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) contesting from the Guwahati Central constituency.

Chowdhury, one of the youngest candidates in the electoral fray, initially gained attention for a campaign focused on urban governance issues, including infrastructure development, employment opportunities for youth, and improvements to Guwahati’s drainage systems. Her campaign positioned itself around policy-driven engagement, particularly targeting urban voters.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

However, the trajectory of her campaign shifted following a controversy involving alleged social media posts attributed to her mother, Sujata Gurung Chowdhury. Senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, publicly raised the issue, linking the posts to broader debates around cultural practices and political affiliations.

Also Read- Arunachal: NDRF, SDRF Complete Rescue in Khonsa, Body Recovered

The BJP’s intervention has reframed the contest in Guwahati Central, transforming it from a largely civic-focused campaign into a broader ideological confrontation. The allegations have been used to question Chowdhury’s political positioning, bringing national-level narratives into a constituency-level contest.

Chowdhury has rejected the allegations, describing them as “baseless and scripted” attempts to undermine her candidacy. She has argued that the focus on her family is diverting attention from pressing urban issues faced by residents. Her mother has also responded publicly, calling for verification of the claims made against her.

Also Read- NSS Special Camp Concludes at Roying Village

The controversy has drawn reactions from other political parties as well. Congress leader Jitendra Singh Alwa, who serves as the All India Congress Committee General Secretary in charge of Assam, criticised the remarks made by BJP leaders, describing them as inappropriate and targeting a young candidate. He also linked the episode to a broader pattern of political rhetoric in the state.

Observers note that the episode reflects a wider trend in electoral politics, where personal and identity-based issues can quickly overshadow policy debates. The Guwahati Central contest now appears to be evolving into a high-stakes political battleground, with multiple parties intensifying their outreach efforts.

As campaigning continues, the extent to which such controversies influence voter perception remains to be seen. What is evident, however, is that the electoral discourse in Assam is becoming increasingly polarised as polling day approaches.

Tags
Last Updated: 04/04/2026
2 minutes read
WATCH AIGEET

Related Articles

Union Budget 2026–27 Boosts Buddhist Tourism in NE

Union Budget 2026–27 Boosts Buddhist Tourism in NE

Arunachal Wins 3 Medals at India Skills NE Meet

Arunachal Wins 3 Medals at India Skills NE Meet

Pasighat CSMT Visits Manas, Raimona National Parks

Pasighat CSMT Visits Manas, Raimona National Parks

India Skills Northeast Regional Meet Begins in GuwahatI

India Skills Northeast Regional Meet Begins in Guwahati

Arunachal Governor Praises Sikkim’s Cleanliness Efforts

Arunachal: Governor Highlights Strategic Role of 17 Mountain Division

Arunachal: Governor Highlights Strategic Role of 17 Mountain Division

Two Injured in IED Blasts in Manipur’s Bishnupur

Two Injured in IED Blasts in Manipur’s Bishnupur

Cold Weather Grips Northeast India

Cold Weather Grips Northeast India

India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper to Run Guwahati–Kolkata

India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper to Run Guwahati–Kolkata

Assam: Protest Turns Violent in West Karbi Anglong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button