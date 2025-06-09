Assam down town University to Host ‘From Campus to Corporate’ Industry Interaction Session in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- In a significant step toward aligning academic education with industry expectations, Assam down town University (AdtU) will host an Industry Interaction Session titled “From Campus to Corporate” on 13th June 2025 at Wall International Hotel, Itanagar, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

The session aims to facilitate a knowledge-sharing platform where students can gain valuable insights into emerging careers and in-demand skills across sectors such as Semiconductor & Mechatronics, Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, Cloud ERP, Logistics, and Travel & Tourism.

Drawing inspiration from the university’s strategic industry partnerships with L&T EduTech, VFS Global Academy, IBM, SAP, and Delhivery, the event will feature sessions led by AdtU faculty and cover topics like the future of work, evolving skill demands, and global job market readiness.

Open to students from diverse academic streams, the session holds special relevance for those in or aspiring to pursue B.Tech, BBA, MBA, BCA, and MCA. It is structured to help students connect classroom learning with real-world industry applications.

A special highlight of the event will be the felicitation of Class 10 and 12 meritorious students (from all boards) scoring 70% and above, recognizing their academic excellence. All participants will receive certificates of participation, with lunch provided to ensure a fulfilling experience.

This initiative reaffirms AdtU’s commitment to career-focused education and strengthening the bridge between campus and corporate ecosystems in Northeast India.