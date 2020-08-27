Assam down town University to be organize Virtual Job Fair Week 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Guwahati- To commemorate the 10th Foundation Day and bridge the unemployment during this pandemic, Assam down town University(AdtU) in association with Stumanco proudly announces the biggest and the First Virtual Job Fair week of North East India to be held from 7th – 10th September 2020.

AdtU in association with Stumanco, a brand name for Student Management Circle based out of Bangalore, is happy to bring forth this massive Virtual Job Fair which is expected to see around 30000 job seekers (0-5 years experienced) participating in the event. The event is intended to bring 50 reputed organizations from various sectors together to find and recruit the most relevant candidates under one roof.

Taking into consideration this Covid upheaval, this year, we are refraining from doing the fair physically at our University but keeping the venue via a Virtual mode, making it completely online, informed the University’s spokesperson.

Registrations for this fair would commence from 27th Aug onwards followed by job display listing, available for students to apply. The entire hiring process including interview and final selection would wind-up by 10th Sep 2020.

Companies from sectors including pharmacy, healthcare, banking, IT, FMCG taking part in this hiring process would benefit as they get quick access to a large number of candidates, filtered students from a large pool of resumes and facility to conduct complete recruitment processes in one place.

This fair will serve to be a great boon for all job seekers as they would get an opportunity to interact one-to-one with employers of interest, gain awareness of organizations and positions the companies are hiring for and most importantly receive offer letter on spot. Assam down town University would take care of all Job requirements by making it available to attendees prior to the event, and run it seamlessly at all ends.

Registration link: http://adtu.in/jobfair2020

For any query, you mail email us at jobfairadtu2020@gmail.com