Assam down town University Hosts 11th Convocation Ceremony

GUWAHATI- The 1th Convocation Ceremony of the Assam down town University was held on September 25, 2024, at the grand amphitheatre of the University Campus in Panikhaiti, Guwahati. The ceremony was presided over by the Governor of Assam and Visitor to the University, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, with Jayanta Malla Baruah, Cabinet Minister, Government of Assam, serving as the esteemed Guest of Honour.

The proceedings commenced with a cordial welcome extended by the Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor, who expressed their commendation for the remarkable achievements of the graduating class.

The governor highlighted the pivotal role of education in fostering societal progress, stating, “As you embark upon your respective journeys, remember that knowledge is not merely a vehicle for personal advancement but a powerful means to uplift and transform your communities.”

In his address, Jayanta Malla Baruah inspired the graduates to utilize their skills for the betterment of the state, remarking, “Your journey is just beginning. Embrace the challenges ahead and leverage your education to drive meaningful change.”

The ceremony witnessed the conferral of degrees upon a diverse cohort of students, including those pursuing PhD, Post Graduate, and Under Graduate programs.

The Chancellor took great pride in presenting Gold Medals to the Best Post-Graduate and Best Under Graduate of the University, recognizing their exceptional accomplishments.

A poignant moment was marked by the Best Post Graduate Student administering the Oath of Dedication, encouraging fellow graduates to uphold their professional and ethical responsibilities as they step into their future roles.

The Vice-Chancellor reflected on the University’s progress and achievements over the past year, asserting, “Today, we celebrate not only your academic success but also our collective commitment to fostering an environment of learning and innovation.”

As the ceremony drew to a close, The governor signed the Convocation Book, formally concluding the event. The National Anthem resounded through the amphitheatre, leaving graduates and their families enveloped in a sense of pride and anticipation for the future.

The Assam down town University extends its heartfelt congratulations to all graduates and wishes them success in their future endeavours.