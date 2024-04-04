Assam down town University host the 1st edition of Entrepreneurship Summit, Envision 2024

GUWAHATI- Assam down town University proudly announces the launch of its inaugural Entrepreneurship Summit, Envision 2024, set to take place on April 4th and 5th, 2024. Organized by the Directorate of Innovation, Startup and Acceleration (DISA), Institution Innovation Cell (IIC), and E-cell of Assam down town University, in collaboration with Assam Startup, Meity Startup Hub, down town Venture Labs, and Vikshit Bharat Abhiyan, this summit is poised to become a beacon of entrepreneurial spirit and innovation in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Envision 2024 is a comprehensive summit that brings together various stakeholders in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, providing a platform for networking, learning, and collaboration. The event encompasses a range of activities including startup competitions, workshops, hackathons, panel discussions, and more.

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

The grand inaugural ceremony of this E-summit featuring esteemed guests including Sri PVSLN Murty, Chairman and Managing Director of North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd., Smt. Vandana Srivastava, Jurisdictional Director of STPI Guwahati, and Dr. Y. Jayanta Singh, Executive Director of NIELIT Assam.

Among the highlights of Envision 2024 are Bizstorm, a startup competition connecting startups with investors, enriching workshops on technology innovation, funding, and new-age marketing, Innovathon, a hackathon for students, Kreators Craft for content creators, Idea Quest, Emerge X Startup Expo, SparX-model/poster presentation competition, and thought-provoking panel discussions.

Renowned investors and jury members including Mr. Aditya Arora, CEO of Faad Network Pvt. Ltd, Mr. Raja Singh Bhurji, CEO of Startup Ventures, and Mr. Suresh Narashima, Co-Creator Ventures Deep Tech Idea Stage VC, will be overseeing the Bizstorm event, providing valuable insights and mentorship to participating startups. Additionally, 33 renowned personalities will participate as special guests, adding further depth and expertise to the event.

This summit is celebrated with the purpose of gaining invaluable knowledge via acquiring insights from industry experts and leaders in technology, entrepreneurship, marketing, and finance. It also provides wonderful networking opportunities by connecting with like-minded individuals, mentors, and potential collaborators to broaden their professional network.

Arunachal: One Crore Cash seized by SST and FST at Kanubari Check gate

On April 4th, the summit will commence with Emerge X, followed by Innovathon, Kreators Craft, and the Bizstorm shortlisting round. Day 2, April 5th, will feature Emerge X, followed by the Bizstorm Investor round and the SparX event.

With participants from across India, Envision 2024 has attracted 83 startups for Bizstorm, 38 teams for Innovathon, and 23 participants for SparX, thereby promising a dynamic and engaging event that celebrates entrepreneurship, fosters creativity, networking oppurtunities and shapes the future of innovation.