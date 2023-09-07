Assam down town University celebrates 14th Foundation Day with Grand Ceremony

PANIKHAITI ( GUWAHATI ) Assam down town University ( AdtU ) proudly marks its 14th Foundation Day with an extravagant celebration, bringing together students, faculty, staff, and esteemed guests in a vibrant showcase of academic excellence and cultural diversity.

The national flag was unfurled by University’s Dean of Studies, Dr Bandana Dutta, Chief Guest MP Queen Oja and Prof (Dr.) Niranjan Chakraborty, FNA, FNASc, FNAAS, Professor of Eminence, National Institute of Plant Genome Research to kick off the festivities, signifying the pride and dedication of AdtU.

This was followed by a soul-stirring version of the National Anthem, which touched everyone in the audience. The university song was also enthusiastically sung, serving as a reminder of the organization’s lengthy history and ongoing dedication to education.

Following the recognition of the distinguished guests, the Chairperson of the organizing committee, T V V L N Rao, PhD (IITD), Professor & Dean, Faculty of Engineering presented a welcoming speech and provided an overview of AdtU’s Year Long Programme.

The distinguished presence of the Chief Guest, the Honorable MP Queen Oja, who gave a motivational address highlighting the crucial importance of education in shaping the future of the country, was the highlight of the event. In addition, Professor of Eminence, NIPGR, Prof. (Dr.) Niranjan Chakraborty honored the occasion with a thought-provoking lecture.

Furthermore, AdtU honored and gave awards for excellent accomplishments in the community as part of the event. Student Achievement Awards, Best Teacher, Best Researcher, Best Teacher in Responding and Executing Tasks, Best Innovator, Best Faculty of Studies, and Award for Most Constructive Suggestions were among the many categories in which awards were given out. The institution also presented gold coins for 10 and 20 years of service to its devoted and steadfast employees. The event also included other spellbinding performances by both academics and students.

The celebration ended on a patriotic note with the singing of the ‘Jatiyo Sangeet’ of Assam, uniting everyone in a moment of pride and solidarity. The Organizing Secretary expressed deep gratitude to all participants, and attendees who helped make this event a huge success.

AdtU’s 14th Foundation Day celebration not only commemorated another year of academic success, but also demonstrated the university’s dedication to developing talent and promoting innovation. It was a day that was inspirational, culturally enlightening, and reaffirmed the university’s commitment to ensuring a better future for everyone.