Assam Court Grants Interim Bail to Anti-Drug Activist Gumin Mize Amid Public Outcry

PASIGHAT- In a significant development that has partially eased growing interstate tensions between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the Lakhimpur District and Sessions Court in Assam has granted interim bail to anti-drug activist Gumin Mize.

Mize, who serves as president of the Arunachal Pradesh Anti-Drug Warriors (APADW), was released from judicial custody on Wednesday following completion of legal formalities.

The case stems from an incident that reportedly occurred at Sessa Rajgarh in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, where Mize and members of his voluntary anti-drug team were allegedly conducting an independent operation targeting localised drug-related activities.

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According to supporters of the activist, a confrontation took place during the operation in which an accused individual allegedly attacked the team with a machete, locally referred to as a “dau.” Supporters claim that Mize subsequently fired blank warning shots from his licensed pistol in self-defence in order to secure the team’s escape from the situation.

Following the incident, Assam Police registered a criminal case under Bihpuria Police Station Case No. 72/2026. On May 20, Assam Police personnel travelled to Itanagar and arrested Mize from his residence.

The arrest quickly triggered widespread public reaction after photographs and videos purportedly showing severe bruises on Mize’s body while in custody circulated widely on social media platforms.

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The visuals led to protests and condemnation across several parts of Arunachal Pradesh. Civil society organisations, student unions, and youth groups accused police personnel of custodial torture and demanded an independent and transparent investigation into the alleged assault.

As public anger intensified, Chief Minister Pema Khandu issued a statement expressing concern over the allegations surrounding the activist’s treatment while in custody.

The Chief Minister stated that the State Government had immediately taken up the matter with the Assam administration after the images surfaced online. While reiterating that legal procedures should be followed fairly, he strongly condemned any form of custodial violence or extrajudicial abuse against citizens.

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Prior to confirmation of the interim bail order, the Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU Apex) had announced a 12-hour bandh across East Siang district beginning from 5:00 AM on May 27.

The protest was supported by organisations including the Bogong Students’ Union and Mebo Constituency Students’ Union after no written confirmation regarding Mize’s release had been received by Tuesday night.

The bandh affected normal life across Pasighat, Ruksin, Mebo, and Sille Oyan, with markets and commercial establishments remaining closed. Protesters also reportedly blocked sections of National Highway-15 and disrupted vehicular movement in several areas.

However, following official confirmation of Mize’s interim bail and release from jail, AdiSU called off the bandh at noon. The agitation concluded peacefully without reports of vandalism or violence.

Despite the de-escalation of immediate tensions following the activist’s release, regional organisations and supporters continue to demand accountability and a detailed inquiry into the conduct of police personnel associated with the Bihpuria Police Station case.

The incident has also reignited broader discussions in the region regarding interstate policing, anti-drug activism, and allegations of custodial excesses.