Assam CM presents Siu-Ka-Pha award to noted writer Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi

DIBRUGARH ( By- Anil Poddar ) On the occasion Asom Divas Celebration, Assam Chief Minister Sonowal presented Siu-Ka-Pha award for this year to Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi eminent writer of Arunachal Pradesh. The award carries a gamocha, chabkan, hendgdang, safura and a cheque of Rs. 3 lakh.

He also lauded the contribution of Siu-Ka-Pha award recipient Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi for his role in developing better bonhomie among the people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sonowal said that Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha was an embodiment of hard work and indomitable spirit. The way he overcame the challenges during his journey from Yunnan province to Assam and established the great Ahom kingdom exemplified his courage and vision which should be studied more extensively.

About Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi Thongchi, born on 13.06.1952 to late Tashi Phuntsu Thongchi and late Rinchin Chojom Thongchi at Jigaon village of West Kameng district, began his literary pursuit from his school days. Although his mother tongue is a dialect called Sherdukpen spoken by few thousand people, but he started writing in Assamese language which was the medium of instruction in then NEFA. His first poem Junbai was published in 1967 in an Assamese children’s magazine of same name when he was followed by some patriotic poems in some leading Assamese newspapers and magazines.

It was not an easy task for the great Ahom king to build a harmonious society in a land of myriad cultures, languages, customs and traditions, however Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha made this possible with his visionary strategies and policy of assimilation, Sonowal said.

He further observed that people of the world should be able to know about Siu-Ka-Pha’s life and works and urged the people to join their hands in the State government’s endeavors to make this a reality.

The Chief Minister on the occasion also assured to take positive steps for introduction of ‘ethnic studies’ at the educational institutions of the State.