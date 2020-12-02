Assam CM presents Siu-Ka-Pha award to noted writer Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi
DIBRUGARH ( By- Anil Poddar ) On the occasion Asom Divas Celebration, Assam Chief Minister Sonowal presented Siu-Ka-Pha award for this year to Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi eminent writer of Arunachal Pradesh. The award carries a gamocha, chabkan, hendgdang, safura and a cheque of Rs. 3 lakh.
He also lauded the contribution of Siu-Ka-Pha award recipient Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi for his role in developing better bonhomie among the people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.
Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sonowal said that Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha was an embodiment of hard work and indomitable spirit. The way he overcame the challenges during his journey from Yunnan province to Assam and established the great Ahom kingdom exemplified his courage and vision which should be studied more extensively.
About Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi
It was not an easy task for the great Ahom king to build a harmonious society in a land of myriad cultures, languages, customs and traditions, however Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha made this possible with his visionary strategies and policy of assimilation, Sonowal said.
He further observed that people of the world should be able to know about Siu-Ka-Pha’s life and works and urged the people to join their hands in the State government’s endeavors to make this a reality.
The Chief Minister on the occasion also assured to take positive steps for introduction of ‘ethnic studies’ at the educational institutions of the State.