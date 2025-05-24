ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Assam CM Pays Tribute to Martyr Corporal Tage Hailyang

Sends Condolence Message and ₹5 Lakh to Bereaved Family

Last Updated: 24/05/2025
1 minute read
Assam CM Pays Tribute to Martyr Corporal Tage Hailyang

ZIRO- In a heartfelt gesture of solidarity and respect, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sent a condolence message and a cheque of ₹5 lakh to the family of Late Corporal Tage Hailyang, who laid down his life in the line of duty for the nation.

On behalf of the Government of Assam, Mrs Nandita Gorlosa, Minister for Sports & Youth Welfare, Welfare of Minorities & Development, and Public Works (Buildings & National Highways), personally visited Tajang Village in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, on May 23 to hand over the message and financial support to the grieving family.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Minister Gorlosa expressed the state’s deep respect and gratitude for the supreme sacrifice made by Corporal Hailyang and reaffirmed Assam’s unity with Arunachal Pradesh and commitment to India’s fight against terrorism.

Also Read- Arunachal Signs Landmark MoU with Pangkang Villagers to Begin Feasibility Study for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

In response, village elders of Tajang expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the gesture and reiterated their solidarity with the Government of India.

Following the condolence visit, Mrs Gorlosa also toured key development sites in Ziro, including India’s First Integrated Aqua Park at Tarin, Seeh Lake at Biiri, and the Horticulture Nursery at Siiro.

Also Read- Protests Erupt in Siang Over Mega-Dam Project

Accompanied by Padmapani Bora, Commissioner of the Assam Tourism Department, she interacted with local officials to understand ongoing initiatives and future challenges in the region.

Earlier in the day, she received a warm reception from Lower Subansiri district officials, including Deputy Commissioner  Vivek H.P, ADC  Mrs Himani  Meena, DySP Ojing Lego, and other department heads.

Tags
Last Updated: 24/05/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Students of Film and Television Institute Halt Classes Over Unsafe Conditions and Administrative Apathy

Arunachal: Students of Film and Television Institute Halt Classes Over Unsafe Conditions and Administrative Apathy

Arunachal: Shaurya Samman Yatra held at Pasighat to Honor Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor

Arunachal: Shaurya Samman Yatra held at Pasighat to Honor Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor

Arunachal: Himalayan University Zoology Students Win Top Honors at Arunachal Fauna Conservation Hackathon

Arunachal: Himalayan University Zoology Students Win Top Honors at Arunachal Fauna Conservation Hackathon

Arunachal: Tezu Flying Squad Cracks Down on Expired Goods and Banned Plastics in Surprise Market Inspection

Arunachal: Tezu Flying Squad Cracks Down on Expired Goods and Banned Plastics in Surprise Market Inspection

Arunachal Film Collective Extends Strong Support to FTI Arunachal Students Amid Ongoing Strike

Arunachal Film Collective Extends Strong Support to FTI Arunachal Students Amid Ongoing Strike

Arunachal: Tailoring Machines Distributed to SHGs in Lohit to Promote Women Empowerment and Self-Reliance

Arunachal: Tailoring Machines Distributed to SHGs in Lohit to Promote Women Empowerment and Self-Reliance

Arunachal: 10-Day NCC Camp concludes in Tawang

Arunachal: 10-Day NCC Camp concludes in Tawang

Arunachal: Tawang Forms ‘Clean Tawang Task Force’ to Combat Plastic Pollution and Promote Sustainable Tourism

Arunachal: Tawang Forms ‘Clean Tawang Task Force’ to Combat Plastic Pollution and Promote Sustainable Tourism

Arunachal: Weekly markets in West Kameng, suspended to enforce ILP regulations

Arunachal: Weekly markets in West Kameng, suspended to enforce ILP regulations

Arunachal: Dr. Prakash Divakaran Appointed as Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University

Arunachal: Dr. Prakash Divakaran Appointed as Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button