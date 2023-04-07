Assam: Chowna Mein attends the “Yoga Mahotsav” at Dibrugarh University

DIBRUGARH- The theme for this year’s International Yoga Day 2023 is “Humanity,” and it is celebrated globally with widespread participation. Yoga is an ancient practice that has gained immense popularity in recent years due to its physical and spiritual benefits. The Ministry of Ayush has been successfully organizing various International Day of Yoga events since 2015, and it has become a mass movement for health worldwide. The key objective of this celebration is to promote India globally and create awareness about physical and mental fitness.

To commemorate the 100-day countdown to the 9th edition of International Day of Yoga 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged everyone to participate in the three-day Yoga Mahotsav 2023. This year’s Yoga Mahotsav is being organized to give wider promotion and publicity to the various dimensions of Yoga and its utility, promoting health, well-being, and peace across the globe. The event will feature mass yoga demonstrations/sessions in 100 places in Delhi NCR and commence 100 Days, 100 cities, and 100 organizations activities across the nation.

Carrying forward the theme, Ministry of Ayush organized the ‘Yoga Mahotsav’ on April 7, 2023, at Dibrugarh University campus, Assam to commemorate the 75-day countdown to International Day of Yoga, which coincides with World Health Day, attended by the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein, Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, MoS Ayush Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai, Chief Minister of Tripura Dr. Manik Saha, Deputy CM of Meghalaya Prestone Tynsong, MoS Petroleum & Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli, MoS MEA Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, and other Ministers from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Sikkim and Meghalaya.

Addressing the gathering, DCM of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein expressed his delight at being part of the inauguration of the countdown to the International Yoga Mahotsav 2023. He also congratulated Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for the successful organization of the Iconic Yoga Day Celebration, not only across India but whole throughout the world during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the year 2022.

Mein also added that this year’s International Day of Yoga holds more significance as it endeavours to connect with the larger global community. India’s G20 Presidency theme “One World, One Health” resonates with the principle of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”.

He further said that Yoga is a wonder gift of India’s rich heritage that has benefitted the world to become a healthier place. And led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, yoga has become a global movement.

DCM concluded his speech by saying, “Today, as we perform yoga, I hope & believe that with the ever rising popularity Yoga is an occasion to celebrate. I am happy that I can participate in this event today as we work towards a healthier tomorrow.”