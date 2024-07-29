Assam cash-for-job scam: Former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul sentenced 14 years in jail

GUWAHATI- The Court of Special Judge at Guwahati on Monday, convicted prime accused Rakesh Paul and 33 others in the APSC (Assam Public Service Commission) cash for job scam. The Assam Public Service Commission’s former chairman, Rakesh Paul, has been awarded 14 years of imprisonment and a Rs. 2 lakh penalty.

Also, former APSC members Basanta Kumar Doley and Samedur Rahman have been sentenced to 10-year jail terms.

Furthermore, 29 candidates who paid for jobs to get Agricultural Development Officer (ADO) jobs in 2014 have been awarded 4 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 10,000.

32 people, including the Assam Public Service Commission’s former chairman, Rakesh Paul, two of its members, and 29 candidates were convicted by the court July 22. The hearing on the sentence concluded on July 22. The judge had not pronounced the quantum of the sentence of the convicted persons.

Assam Director General of police, G P Singh stated in X, “ Reference Bhangagarh P.S. Case No. 159/2017 u/s 120(B)/420/468 of IPC R/w Section 7/13(1) (a) (d) (III)/ 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act dated 17/08/2017 regarding irregularities in conduct of ADO Examination by APSC.”

DGP also placed the photographs of the two Investigation officers who deserve huge appreciation.

Reference Bhangagarh P.S. Case No. 159/2017 u/s 120(B)/420/468 of IPC R/w Section 7/13(1) (a) (d) (III)/ 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act dated 17/08/2017 regarding irregularities in conduct of ADO Examination by APSC. @assampolice Hq compliments the hard meticulous… pic.twitter.com/LmVizJQHyt — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) July 22, 2024

Rakesh Paul, the than APSC chairman, played a significant role in the scam with the Agricultural Development Officer (ADO) recruitment, during his tenure. The scandal first came to light in 2015-16, uncovering the deep rooted issue of corruption within the system.

The case revolves around irregularities uncovered during the selection process for ADO positions advertised in 2013. This scandal of APSC cash-for-job controversy was uncovered in where candidates allegedly paid bribes to secure positions in the combined competitive exam 2013 and 2014.

Special Judge Dipankar Thakuria on July 22 acquitted 11 others in connection with the case filed with the Bhangagarh police station here in 2017 for lack of evidence, while one person turned approver.

Paul, along with the other members and officials of the APSC, were arrested for a cash-for-jobs case related to the Combined Competitive Examinations (CCE) for the recruitment of civil, police and other service officials.

Paul was arrested by Dibrugarh Police in November 2016 and released on bail in March 2023.