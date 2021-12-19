Assam: Bodousa cup Football Tournament concludes

TINSUKIA- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein attended the closing ceremony and witnessed the final match of 13th National Invitational Football Tournament 2021, Bodousa cup organised by Bodousa Sports Club at Tinsukia District Sports Association Playground at Tinsukia today.

Mein in his speech said that football is the most popular game in the world and also popularly played games in the region. He said that North East Region has produced many talented football players in the past. Football players from Arunachal Pradesh like Late Indrajit Namchoom, Late Surjit Gohain had represented the Assam State Football Team in the national level.

He further said to carry forward the legacy of football in the region. He further said that Arunachal and Assam shared a very cordial relations since time immemorial and called upon to maintain this relationship in days to come too.

DCM further lauded the Bodousa Sports Club for taking over the organisation of Bodousa Cup since 2011 thereby giving a platform to the budding football talents of the region and grooming them wherein football teams from Local, National and International level had been participating in various editions of the tournament.

He also lauded All Moran Students Union who initiated the Bodousa Cup in the year 2009 in memory of their Great King Bodousa whom they believed was the promoter of peace & brotherhood and was instrumental in bringing socio, economic and political upliftment in the region.

It was informed that the 13th Bodousa Cup was played in 16 different venues across Assam and 42 football teams from local and national level participated in this year’s edition.

The final match was played between Luca SC Kerala and Kerala United FC. Luca SC Kerala won the 13th Bodousa Cup by 1-0 and took away the Trophy with a cash prize of Rs 2 lakhs.

Among others, Rameswar Teli, Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labour & Employment, Govt of India also attended the closing ceremony.