Assam Bids Tearful Farewell to Zubeen Garg: Lakhs Gather as State Declares Three-Day Mourning

GUWAHATI: Assam came to a standstill on Sunday as lakhs of people poured into the streets of Guwahati to pay their last respects to legendary singer, actor, and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, who passed away in a tragic accident in Singapore on September 19. The state government has declared three days of mourning (September 20–22) to honor the man who shaped the musical identity of Assam and the Northeast.

Final Journey of a Legend

The mortal remains of Zubeen Garg, 52, were flown from Singapore to Delhi on Saturday night and then to Guwahati in the early hours of Sunday. At the Delhi airport, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, and senior officials received the casket amid solemn tributes.

From Guwahati airport, the body was taken in a convoy through rain-soaked streets lined with thousands of grieving fans. Emotional scenes unfolded as supporters showered petals, held up placards, and sang his timeless songs such as O Mur Apunar Desh and the Bollywood hit Ya Ali. A brief scuffle at the airport underscored the massive crowd’s raw grief, but the procession soon continued peacefully.

Public Vigil at Sarusajai Stadium

By mid-morning, the mortal remains were placed at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex (Sarusajai Stadium) in Guwahati, where a 10-hour public vigil was organized. The 30,000-capacity stadium overflowed with mourners, many traveling from distant districts to catch one final glimpse of their beloved “Zubeen Da.”

Queues stretched for kilometers as elderly devotees, students, artists, and dignitaries filed past the flower-draped casket. Impromptu musical tributes echoed through the venue, with folk singers, student groups, and fans performing his classics. Celebrities including singers Papon and Shaan also joined the tribute, calling Garg “a brother and mentor who lived for music.”

Family’s Emotional Farewell

At his Kahilipara residence earlier in the day, Garg’s wife Garima Saikia Garg, father Mohini Mohan Borthakur, and close relatives bid a private farewell. Emotional videos captured Garima breaking down, urging supporters to allow a peaceful last journey.

Statewide Mourning

The Assam government’s announcement of three days of state mourning saw a rare shutdown across the state. Markets, shops, and cinemas voluntarily closed; schools and colleges suspended classes; and cultural programs were canceled. Radio stations played marathons of his songs, while social media platforms flooded with tributes under the hashtag #RIPZubeenGarg.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described Garg as “Assam’s heartbeat,” while Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his “music touched lives across generations and geographies.” Condolences also poured in from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and artists across India.

Questions Over Accident

Meanwhile, the Assam government has ordered a CID probe into the circumstances of Garg’s death. He died during a yacht trip at Singapore’s Lazarus Island after suffering a seizure while swimming without a life jacket. FIRs have been filed against the organizers of the North East India Festival and Garg’s manager, with allegations of negligence in safety protocols.

Legacy That Lives On

Born in Tura, Meghalaya, in 1972, Zubeen Garg grew up in Jorhat, Assam, and went on to record more than 5,000 songs in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and several other languages. Known for blending folk roots with modern rhythms, he became a cultural ambassador of the Northeast. Beyond music, Garg was also an actor, filmmaker, philanthropist, and outspoken social activist.

His death has drawn parallels to the passing of Bhupen Hazarika, another Assamese legend whose songs carried the spirit of the state.

As the sun set on Guwahati, fans lingered outside the stadium, singing his lyrics softly: “Ojon Xabhor Xopiro Xopun” — a line evoking eternal dreams. Assam may have lost its voice, but Zubeen Garg’s music will continue to echo across generations.