Assam–Arunachal Border: Stretch-II Demarcation Completed

LIKABALI- A joint border delineation exercise between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh has made progress with the successful completion of Stretch-II, covering the area from Telam up to the Seren Agma river under the New Seren Circle.

The exercise, which commenced on May 1, 2026, was completed within two days, with officials confirming the conclusion of the Stretch-II survey on May 2. The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts by both states to resolve long-standing boundary issues through coordinated administrative action.

The joint survey involved district administrations from both states, along with officials from their respective Border Affairs Departments, Land Management teams, and representatives from the Survey of India.

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Local participation was ensured through the presence of Gaonburas and Panchayat members, aimed at maintaining transparency and community involvement in the process.

Senior officials overseeing the exercise included Dasrath Deka, Ainstein Koyu, Miti Gongo, Jane Mary Tayeng, Tage Asha, Rajeev Sonowal, Pakmo Koyu, and Mikir Koyu Doye, among others.

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Officials noted that the completion of this stretch marks a step forward in the broader process of demarcating the inter-state boundary, which has historically been a sensitive issue. The structured approach, involving technical teams and local representatives, is expected to contribute to reducing disputes and improving coordination between the neighbouring states.

Authorities have indicated that the next phase of the exercise will focus on Stretch-III, covering the Namey area under Nari Circle, as part of the continued effort to finalise boundary delineation.