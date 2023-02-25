Assam: Army PRO Detained In Suspected Woman Murder Case

TEZPUR- A senior Army PRO has been detained from Tezpur-based 4 Corps in Assam’s Sonitpur district in connection with a suspected murder case of a woman, a police officer said on Saturday.

According to the police sources, a team of Kamrup Police had picked up the army officer of lieutenant colonel-rank on Friday night in a case pertaining to recovery of a woman’s body in Changsari under Kamrup district on February 15.

The woman was later identified as hailing from Tamil Nadu and further investigation led police to the army officer, the sources said.

” The detained officer, is Lt Col Amarinder Walia, an Army public relations officer, was taken from the Army’s 4 Corps base in Mission Chariali area of Tezpur by Kamrup police last night,” . Kamrup Superintendent of Police (SP) Hitesh Chandra Roy told PTI that the officer is being interrogated.

The 35-year old woman’s body was found wrapped in a big plastic bag, dumped in Kamrup’s Changsari on February 15 near National Highway 31.

As per preliminary enquiry, the woman was kidnapped and killed by unknown culprits in other place and dropped at the highway road side at Changsari market near Guwahati.

The Changsari Police have been conducting searches ever since to locate those responsible for the murder.

According to sources, a woman approached the police somewhere between February 13 and 14, prompting the arrest. Following the woman’s murder, Walia was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the detained Army official Walia is being interrogated by the police.